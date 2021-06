NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since his DUI arrest, District D New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett spoke on camera about how the incident has impacted his life. On the Eyewitness Morning News Thursday, Councilman Brossett discussed several issues including penalties for short-term rentals and the need for workers to have a living wage. Near the end of the interview, he was asked about his DUI charge after crashing his city-owned car last July.