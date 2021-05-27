Rockies and Mets washed out, setting up Thursday doubleheader in New York

New York Mets fans wait on line in front of the gates to the rotunda because of a delayed opening, due to the possibility of inclement weather before the start of the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. The game has been postponed. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Noah K. Murray

A rainout in New York will set up another doubleheader for the Rockies and Mets on Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

The teams split a pair of seven-inning games on April 17 at Coors Field, the first of three doubleheader splits the Rockies have had this season.

The game was called Wednesday night shortly before the scheduled 5:10 p.m. game time as scattered severe thunderstorms made their way through the area.

German Marquez was set to pitch for Colorado against New York’s Marcus Stroman in the first game. Antonio Senzatela’s turn in the Rockies’ rotation comes in the second game against Joey Lucchesi.

The Rockies are 3-5 in seven-inning games since Major League Baseball adopted the shortened format for doubleheaders in 2020.