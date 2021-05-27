Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies and Mets washed out, setting up Thursday doubleheader in New York

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UFvq_0aCfHrj600
New York Mets fans wait on line in front of the gates to the rotunda because of a delayed opening, due to the possibility of inclement weather before the start of the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. The game has been postponed. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Noah K. Murray

A rainout in New York will set up another doubleheader for the Rockies and Mets on Thursday.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

The teams split a pair of seven-inning games on April 17 at Coors Field, the first of three doubleheader splits the Rockies have had this season.

The game was called Wednesday night shortly before the scheduled 5:10 p.m. game time as scattered severe thunderstorms made their way through the area.

German Marquez was set to pitch for Colorado against New York’s Marcus Stroman in the first game. Antonio Senzatela’s turn in the Rockies’ rotation comes in the second game against Joey Lucchesi.

The Rockies are 3-5 in seven-inning games since Major League Baseball adopted the shortened format for doubleheaders in 2020.

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
108
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Rockies#Doubleheaders#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBUSA Today

New York Mets at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (27-23) and San Diego Padres (36-23) play Game 3 of their four-game set Saturday at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET (on MLB Network). Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series:...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Series Outlook Against New York Mets

The Baltimore Orioles look to build upon their offensive outburst this past Sunday with the New York Mets coming to Camden Yards. Looking to build off of their series victory against the Cleveland Indians this weekend, the Baltimore Orioles welcome the New York Mets to Camden Yards for a brief interleague series starting Tuesday evening. The series is the second and final matchup between the Orioles and Mets this season, following what was a two-game series sweep in favor of New York when the teams last met in May.
MLBPosted by
Syracuse.com

Mets split doubleheader with Bison in Trenton

Buffalo and Syracuse met in a doubleheader on Friday in Trenton, New Jersey after Thursday’s game was postponed because of rain. Game one went into extra innings with Buffalo winning, 5-4, on a Dilson Herrera walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth. In game two, behind home runs from Cheslor Cuthbert and David Thompson, the Mets topped the Bisons, 6-3.
MLBYardbarker

New York Mets Injury Report (6/7/21)

Luis Guillorme is probably the next Met to return from the IL after over two months on the sidelines with a strained oblique. While Jonathan Villar and Jose Peraza have been serviceable with the bat, Guillorme’s return brings elite defense back to the infield. Guillorme was a modest 6-for-18 before his injury and should get plenty of playing time when he returns.
MLBwblzmedia.com

New York Mets: Starter Marcus Stroman Deserves a New Deal

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is having a great season in 2021. He is currently 5-4 with a 2.41 ERA this year. In his last start, he went 6.2 innings, giving up only one run and striking out 7 against one of the best teams in the MLB in the San Diego Padres.
MLBESPN

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil expected to start rehab assignment by Sunday

BALTIMORE -- - New York Mets manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday that he expects infielder Jeff McNeil to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. McNeil hasn't played since May 16 because of a strained left hamstring. He's hitting .242 with three home runs and eight RBIs on the season, but he batted over .300 each of his first three years in the big leagues, and the injury-plagued Mets could certainly use him back.
Baseballchatsports.com

Save 15% on these New York Mets BreakingT shirts for Father’s Day

New York Mets, BreakingT, Tom Seaver, Mookie Wilson, Major League Baseball Players Association. Save 15% on some New York Mets t-shirts for Dad for Father’s Day. Check out BreakingT’s latest sale to get a great gift and save some cash. Win-Win!. Is Dad a die-hard New York Mets fan? Of...
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Cubs roll into New York to face Mets in battle of 1st-place teams

A four-game series between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs might be a playoff preview. And while it's only mid-June, Mets left-hander David Peterson might be auditioning for his spot in the postseason push. Peterson will look to snap out of a lengthy slump Monday night, when he is...
MLBsportsmedia101.com

6/15/21 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

After struggling in his past two starts, David Peterson delivered an absolute gem for the New York Mets (33-25) last night. Peterson tossed six scoreless innings to help the Mets top the Chicago Cubs (38-28) 5-2 to pick up their 12th win in their last 17 games. The Mets will look to record a second straight win over the Cubs as the two teams continue their series tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
MLBallfans.co

2021 New York Mets Trade Deadline Primer

Where we sit today, the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline is just 45 days away, and the first place New York Mets are set to be one of the most aggressive teams in baseball. The 34-25 Mets have a healthy lead in the National League East, despite dealing with a rash of injuries to some of their key players in the first half.
MLBchatsports.com

Celebrate the 4th of July with a new New York Mets hat

Celebrate the Stars and Stripes this 4th of July with new official on-field New York Mets gear from New Era. Check out the different styles below. MLB’s 4th of July 2021 hats look great. When the grills are fired up and you settle down to watch the game, make sure you’ve got the same gear that the New York Mets are wearing on the diamond.
MLBabc7ny.com

Jacob deGrom GOAT tracker -- Where Mets ace's season stands among the best in MLB history

Already the best pitcher in MLB over the past few seasons, two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has taken his game to another level in 2021. Armed with a 100 mph fastball and a devastating slider, the New York Mets' ace is primed to make a run at Hall of Famer Bob Gibson's seemingly unbreakable modern single-season ERA record of 1.12 -- set 53 years ago in 1968 -- with a campaign that could rank among the best baseball has ever seen.
MLBChicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs have the tying run thrown out at home in the 9th in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets

NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick didn’t slow down as he headed toward home plate. Third base coach Willie Harris emphatically sent him on Eric Sogard’s single to the right-center-field gap with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Citi Field. Marisnick, representing the tying run, was easily thrown out on an aggressive play that didn’t pay off for the Cubs in a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets.
MLB101 WIXX

MLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom’s exit

Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets’ bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props for June 16: Blake Snell, Lucas Giolito, Kyle Freeland

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Lucas Giolito O/U 8.5 Strikeouts vs. Rays. Lucas Giolito has been on...
MLBbluzz.org

Mets overcome Jacob deGrom injury to handle Cubs - New York Post

June 16, 2021 | 10:27pm | Updated June 16, 2021 | 10:27pm. Jacob deGrom’s abbreviated start Wednesday meant extended action for the Mets bullpen, a task it handled with splendor. But during this stretch for the Mets of 33 games in 30 days, which runs to the All-Star break, keeping...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 69 thread: Blake Snell vs. Kyle Freeland

After last night’s offensive surge, the Colorado Rockies now have the opportunity to sweep the San Diego Padres. The Friars have been swept three different times this season and are in the midst of a 4-10 slide in the month of June. Meanwhile, the Rockies have improved to 22-14 at Coors Field which is near the top of the National League in home records. What a tale of two teams it has been this season!