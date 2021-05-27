FCPS Superintendent candidates participate in public forums

The commonwealth’s second-largest district, Fayette County Public Schools, is one step closer to hiring a new superintendent.

Two of the final five candidates for superintendent participated in public forums Wednesday evening, moderated by LEX 18 anchor Dia Davidson. The remaining three candidates will participate in forums Thursday evening from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

First, the community heard from Dr. Tawana Grover, Superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Nebraska. Then, Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Superintendent of Greenville Independent Schools in Greenville, Texas. Many of the questions, submitted by community members, focused on dealing with the challenges caused by the pandemic and creating an inclusive environment for all students.

"Please share your thoughts on teaching diversity, equity, and inclusion," Davidson asked of Grover.

"I do believe that diversity and inclusion, that it is a direct line to being excellent," Grover answered in part. "When we are able to bring in the different gifts, talents, and backgrounds of different individuals, we're only going to be stronger as an organization."

Liggins was asked about furthering the district's equity plan.

"The thing I've really learned and embraced is equity is everyone's job," he said. "It's not the job of the person that's considered the minority in the room at the time. it's not the job of the person that's considered the disenfranchised person.

Questions for Thursday's forums can be submitted ahead of time or during the forums by texting 859-472-4188.

The full forum with Dr. Tawana Grover can be viewed here .

The full forum with Dr. Demetrus Liggins can be viewed here .