Mountaineer Park Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021

A spot in the Breeders' Cup Classic will be on the line when nine horses leave the starting gate in the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The winner of Saturday's $600,000 race will earn a place in the $6 million Classic on Nov. 6 at Del Mar. For Saturday, the Brendan Walsh-trained Maxfield is listed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Stephen Foster Stakes odds. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes on April 30.