Trevor Williams pitches Cubs past Pirates 4-1

By JOHN PERROTTO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 22 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping the streaking Chicago Cubs top the stumbling Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games and stayed a half-game back of NL Central-leading St. Louis.

David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game.

Rookie Wil Crowe recorded just four outs.

