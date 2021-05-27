Cancel
What Causes COVID Vaccine Blood Clots? Scientists Claim To Have Solved The Puzzle

By Athena Chan
International Business Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people who received the COVID-19 vaccine reportedly developed blood clots. A team of researchers says they may have found what causes them. Researchers suggest "re-optimizing" the vaccines to prevent the reaction. German scientists claim to have found why the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines have been...

www.ibtimes.com
