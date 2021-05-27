World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Challenges Facing India In Terms Of Diagnosis And Treatment

When dealing with cancer, finding the most effective treatments as early on as possible can be vital. A new blood test could help doctors determine just that. Scientists have come up with a way of analyzing blood that tells them within 24 hours whether or not targeted cancer therapy (aimed directly at specific molecules) is having an effect on tumor growth. Such a quick turnaround means that the treatment can be quickly adapted or rethought. It's called extracellular vesicle monitoring of small-molecule chemical occupancy and protein expression (ExoSCOPE), and it works by looking for extracellular vesicles (EVs) in the blood – tiny...