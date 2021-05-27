Cancel
Cancer

World Blood Cancer Day 2021: Challenges Facing India In Terms Of Diagnosis And Treatment

thehealthsite.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood cancer is a widely prevalent type of cancer, estimated to account for 8% of all new cases of cancer in India. In terms of reported cases of blood cancer, India ranks 3rd highest, after the US and China. World Blood Cancer Day is observed on May 28 every year to spread awareness about blood cancer. Do you know the causes and risk factors of blood cancer? What are the treatment options available in India? Dr. Sudarshan S, Consultant Physician, Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd., tells us all, as well as explains the challenges facing India in terms of diagnosis and treatment.

www.thehealthsite.com
Blood Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Mds#Cll
