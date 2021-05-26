Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Everything Biden touches set ablaze

By Ben Shapiro
Norfolk Daily News
 29 days ago

Joe Biden is the luckiest man to ever assume the presidency. He succeeded an unpopular figure and was inaugurated just two weeks after the dramatic storming of the U.S. Capitol by extremist Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of the 2020 election. He inherited COVID-19 vaccines and a vaccine rollout plan, and could rightly expect to ride the tsunami of natural economic recovery that was predicted for the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic; he inherited a series of historic Middle Eastern peace deals.

norfolkdailynews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Palestinians#Americans#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Palestine
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden, Putin set to meet in 18th-century Swiss villa for summit

GENEVA (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold their June 16 summit in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva, a soothing setting for what promises to be heated talks. Bitter disputes over election interference, cyber attacks, human rights and Ukraine hang over...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Touches Down in Brussels on Eve of NATO, EU Summits

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of summits with NATO and the European Union, part of his first foreign trip since taking office and one aimed at reinvigorating transatlantic ties. Biden already attended a summit of G7 rich democracies...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin set to meet Wednesday

President Joe Biden is preparing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, where the pair plan to discuss a range of topics including human rights, Ukraine and cyberattacks. Former CBS News Moscow bureau chief Beth Knobel spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what to expect from the Wednesday meeting.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen

Imagine trying to make an impression on someone who’s met, well, almost everyone. Such is the challenge for President Joe Biden, who is set to sip tea with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle after a Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwestern England. Biden will be the...
POTUSThe Guardian

Russian war games set stage for Biden and Putin’s head-to-head

On the day that Joe Biden met Vladimir Putin in Geneva, the Russians held war games moving their nuclear missiles around, while Nato warplanes were scrambled to intercept Russian fighters over the Baltic. If Biden had wanted to illustrate his emphasis on the need for stability and dialogue between Washington...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Joe Biden touts bipartisanship at funeral of GOP Sen. John Warner

President Biden on Wednesday spoke at the funeral of former Republican Sen. John Warner of Virginia, saying he showed that bipartisanship is possible “in the battle for the soul of America.”. Biden said that Warner’s decision to endorse him last year “gave me confidence, not about winning but about being...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Why the infrastructure deal is so important for Joe Biden

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will validate a foundational pillar of his presidency on Thursday -- a quest to court Republicans across Congress' poisoned divides -- if he signs off on a hard won bipartisan infrastructure deal. Biden's patience seems to have delivered a Senate compromise on the issue that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The foreign policy crisis on Joe Biden's doorstep

(CNN) — The two top officials in Afghanistan are meeting Friday with President Joe Biden at a moment when much of their country is in danger of being swallowed up by the Taliban. The meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, comes after a report...