Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shasta, CA

New Shasta-Trinity National Forest Sup. Rachel Birkey arrives

trinityjournal.com
 17 days ago

Shasta-Trinity National Forest welcomes the new forest supervisor, Rachel Birkey. As a leader and former adviser to the USDA Forest Service, Birkey brings a wealth of knowledge to the forest and region. For the past 17 years at the USDA Office of the General Counsel (OGC), Birkey partnered with the Forest Service to help the region’s forests achieve their mission through her legal advocacy, advice and counsel. Birkey launched the first-of-its-kind Forest Service interagency fire cost recovery program, leading the legal team that recovered funds used to rehabilitate hundreds of thousands of acres of fire-ravaged lands in the region.

www.trinityjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Shasta, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Forest#Forest Management#Public Lands#The Usda Forest Service#The Forest Service#Juris Doctor#Forest Service Management#Forest Employees#Deputy Forest Supervisor#Deputy Regional Forester#Berkeley School#Fire Ravaged Lands#Advocacy#Honors#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Redding vendors host event at the Park bringing community together

Redding, Shasta County — If you were around The Park, otherwise known as Redding's Food Truck Hub, earlier Sunday, you may have noticed some new vendors coming out for an event. Some vendors said with the news of the CDC reducing a few Covid restrictions like mask wearing nation-wide, and...
Shasta, CAactionnewsnow.com

Small fires are being reported across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Action News Now is receiving multiple reports concerning small fires in the Northern California region. The photo on this article shows a map from #FireMappers - Wildfire Early Notification Map that was captured at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The map shows several new...