New Shasta-Trinity National Forest Sup. Rachel Birkey arrives

Shasta-Trinity National Forest welcomes the new forest supervisor, Rachel Birkey. As a leader and former adviser to the USDA Forest Service, Birkey brings a wealth of knowledge to the forest and region. For the past 17 years at the USDA Office of the General Counsel (OGC), Birkey partnered with the Forest Service to help the region’s forests achieve their mission through her legal advocacy, advice and counsel. Birkey launched the first-of-its-kind Forest Service interagency fire cost recovery program, leading the legal team that recovered funds used to rehabilitate hundreds of thousands of acres of fire-ravaged lands in the region.