Norfolk, NE

Too many details — Norma Moreland

Norfolk Daily News
 17 days ago

O’NEILL — I have been a subscriber for at least 50 years to the Norfolk Daily News. In the past two years, and even lately, I’m horrified of the smut articles of sex offenders. Really, do you think the readers want to know each act?. Our parents would turn over...

Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
City
O'neill, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Traveling author making a stop in Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is hosting a national travel journalist and syndicated radio broadcaster Monday evening. Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says author Bill Clevlen will be making a stop in Norfolk to meet with the public. "He's written a couple of books and his latest book is called...
Nebraska StateWOWT

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building, 1050 N St., to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open June 7. The office helps people with questions about economic assistance, Medicaid services and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

'Our Canteen Lady' moving to the veterans home

The canteen that operated in Norfolk’s Chicago and North Western Depot for several years during World War II didn’t serve millions of men and women, like its counterpart in North Platte. But volunteers in Norfolk did serve “stacks of piping hot food” to people traveling through town in support of...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Norfolk residents invited to pain the city, deadline approaching

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Monday, May 17 is the last day the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications for a large project to paint the city of Norfolk. Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk Area, supported this second revamping project as a way to boost business and pride.
California Stateruralradio.com

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police say the father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home has been arrested in California. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, say 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning 35-year-old Adam Price’s home. Police have not said how the children died, but labeled their deaths “suspicious.” The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, said they were at the home for court-ordered visitation with their father. Police say Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Norfolk, NESand Hills Express

Flower farm survives historic winter, pandemic

NORFOLK, Neb. - Despite a complicated year, a flower farm manages to survive one of the worst winters in state history, and the pandemic. "As a small business, yes we were very fortunate," said Lori Petsche, owner of Simpler Thymes. "Both that we were chosen to be on the passport and that we're an outside activity."