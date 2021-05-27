Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Stirring Pot With Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Memes

By Alexandra Francisco
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since the PGA Championship, the rivalry between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau has been one of the funnier storylines in sports. And Tom Brady is getting in on the joke. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is gearing up to play in the second installment of “The Match,” a golf...

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tom Green
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Meme
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
Entertainmentjioforme.com

ESPYS 2021 votes-Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles double nominated – Motorsports

Welcome to 2021 ESPYS announced by Capital One. Here, as a fan, you can help determine the show’s stars (also known as winners). Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both received two separate nominations for 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted it a year ago? Other athletes who have won two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, Devonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokić and Connor McDavid. Brady’s Buccaneers, Stewart’s Storm, and Smith’s Tide are also among the seven best team candidates. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athletes, Best Games, and Best Record Break Performance. Then check out the 16 candidate fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moments. Vote below today and note the ESPYS at ABC at 8pm EST on July 10th.
NFLespnlacrosse.com

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Share Madden 22 Cover

Will the Madden Curse strike TWO athletes this year?? The NFL is probably crossing their fingers that the answer is “No” this season. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are sharing the cover of the latest Madden video game. They’re both featured as the front men on Madden 22. The honor comes just months after they went against each other in the Super Bowl.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Tom Brady Threw Shade at Aaron Rodgers During 'The Match' Promo

Tom Brady isn't letting Aaron Rodgers forget about the NFC Championship Game. During a promotional video call for their upcoming The Match golf doubles event with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, Brady brought up the two quarterback's last matchup, which saw his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers' current team (despite what he may want otherwise.)
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama softball trolls Tom Brady after defeating Maya Brady, UCLA

After a big win, Alabama softball isn’t feeling shy about trolling a certain famous uncle. Behind a perfect game from star pitcher Montana Fouts, UA softball defeated UCLA 6-0 on Friday night in the winners’ bracket of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. One of the Bruins’ standout players is Maya Brady, the niece of Tom Brady. Alabama softball tweeted at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady won’t let off Aaron Rodgers

The new version of Tom Brady is fun. Despite the persona that he built during his time up North, the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers has a fun side. Everyone knows Tom Brady as the athlete. We are witnessing perhaps one of the greatest football players of all time and one of the greatest athletes of all time as well, and Bucs fans are just the latest group to get a front-row seat to the GOAT show.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

The Match 2021 with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: Start time, TV channel, and more

The Match 2021 takes place in Montana on July 6 and will feature Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Aaron Rodgers. The Match for 2021 has been set in stone. The semi-recent intersection of golf and the NFL makes this fan of football and the flat stick incredibly happy. The second edition of The Match saw the highest cable television rating for a golf event ever, topping the first round of the 2010 Masters. That was when Tiger Woods returned to golf after, well, all of this. The greatest thing about these events is the money raised for charity. The fourth edition features six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady versus one-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau and one-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers.
NFLgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka to CADDIE for Phil Mickelson? Aaron Rodgers talks on THE MATCH

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that if Brooks Koepka were to caddie for Phil Mickelson during The Match, this could be a way to motivate his partner Bryson DeChambeau. Speaking in a group interview on Bleacher Report, Rodgers sat down with DeChambeau and their opponents Mickelson and NFL legend Tom Brady to talk about their showdown at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana on July 6th.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Bill Belichick sidesteps question about congratulating Tom Brady on Super Bowl win

Bill Belichick was asked point-blank by WCVB reporter and frequent Felger and Mazz guest Chris Gasper on Wednesday whether he congratulated Tom Brady on his seventh Super Bowl win. Belichick pulled a Belichick at the coin toss: he deferred. Opting for one of his go-to answers, Belichick responded: “I think...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady Reacts to Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers Drama

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at battle, and it has become the most talked-about story of the NFL offseason. But what does Tom Brady have to say about what's going on in Green Bay? The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to USA Today Sports and said Rodgers needs to do what's best for him. Brady also said he can't tell Rodgers what he should do.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Could Tom Brady Play In NFL At 50? Bucs Quarterback Looks Ahead

Tom Brady knows he only can fend off Father Time for so much longer. Brady didn’t show many — if any — signs of decline in his first season with the Buccaneers, which concluded with Tampa Bay raising the Lombardi Trophy. The seven-time champion’s impressive campaign prompted Bucs general manager Jason Licht to keep the idea of Brady playing in the NFL at 50 years old on the table.
NFLPopculture

Julian Edelman Reveals If He'll Join Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julian Edelman announced his retirement earlier this year after the New England Patriots terminated his contract. But with Edelman having ties to Tom Brady, will he come out of retirement and join the New England Patriots? Edelman talked about this on the Michael Irvin Podcast and said he has no plans to sign with the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady finally admits what everybody already knew [Video]

Apparently, nine months was long enough for Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to keep to himself something that everybody who watches football already knew. Back in 2020, during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears, Brady clearly got confused about what down it was late in the game and it cost the Buccaneers dearly.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gisele Bundchen Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Tom Brady has accomplished just about as much as you can in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular season MVP awards, among other notable achievements. However, the legendary quarterback would surely admit that it’s his off-the-field achievements that mean the most...