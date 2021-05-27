Tom Brady Stirring Pot With Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Memes

Welcome to 2021 ESPYS announced by Capital One. Here, as a fan, you can help determine the show’s stars (also known as winners). Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both received two separate nominations for 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted it a year ago? Other athletes who have won two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, Devonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokić and Connor McDavid. Brady’s Buccaneers, Stewart’s Storm, and Smith’s Tide are also among the seven best team candidates. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athletes, Best Games, and Best Record Break Performance. Then check out the 16 candidate fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moments. Vote below today and note the ESPYS at ABC at 8pm EST on July 10th.