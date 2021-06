The City of Madison has announced that City Hall will be closed on Monday because of the new federal holiday Juneteenth. With this past weekend floods City Hall will be answering phones on Monday but the doors will be closed. The Board of Public Works meeting scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for June 23,2021 at the same time. The transfer station along with trash service will be running in the city all street department will be working on Monday to continue with clean of floodwaters from late Friday night into Early Saturday Morning.City Hall will be open regular hours on Tuesday.