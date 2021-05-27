Second half gets away from Hawks in Game 2 loss to Knicks, 101-92

Philly, stand up! The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23; 4-1) hosted the Atlanta Hawks (41-31; 4-1) in game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on Sunday. Philly was looking to take a 1-0 lead in the series and capitalize on its home-court advantage. Atlanta was looking to set the tone for the series and steal home-court advantage with a victory, as well. Doc Rivers’ failure to make in-game adjustments doomed the Sixers in the first half of the game, and they never recovered. Although Philly fought back to cut the deficit to two points late in the fourth quarter, they ultimately succumbed, 128-124.