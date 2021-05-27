Cancel
Public Health

U.K. Reopening in the Balance; Covid Origin Hunt: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “too early” to say whether England’s economy can fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the coronavirus variant first identified in India is spreading across Britain. President Joe Biden said he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble”...

Public Healthdailymagazine.news

U.S. Hits 300 Million Doses With Covid in Retreat: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. passed the milestone of administering more than 300 million vaccine doses. New cases and deaths continue to plunge and are back to the levels just after U.S. states began imposing restrictions in March 2020. The U.K. will accelerate its vaccination program in a bid to stay...
Businessadvfn.com

Pound Falls Amid U.K. Reopening Doubts

(RTTNews) - The pound was lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as the rapid spread of new COVID-19 variant in Britain sparked concerns about a reopening on June 21. The so-called Delta variant, which was first identified in India, was found to be about...
Public Healthnewsnetnebraska.org

Covid, EU-US draft: Europe calls for “free” inquiry into the origin of the virus

The document talks about “an updated motivation to investigate the origin of Covit-19 after conflicting estimates of the origin of the virus”. In the case of China, the EU and the United States aim at “consultation and close cooperation” within the framework of their respective approaches, including “cooperation, competition and formal competition”. The EU and the United States will pursue common concerns, including “human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang; erosion of autonomy and democratic processes in Hong Kong; economic coercion; misinformation campaigns and regional security issues.” The need for “stability” has been raised in Taiwan.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Why the U.K. is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom is experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases. It's "tiny" compared to previous spikes, David Leonhardt writes in The New York Times, but he adds that the country will still be "important to watch" in the next few weeks. So, considering the U.K. has had a mostly successful vaccine rollout, why is the increase happening?
Sciencerealclearmarkets.com

There's No Evidence the Virus Originated In Lab

The lab-leak hypothesis for COVID-19 is getting lots of attention, but there remains no evidence for the claim that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory in China or anywhere else. Read Full Article »
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Russia, hit with virus surge, reopens Covid hospitals

MOSCOW, June 9 — Russia today reported a spike in coronavirus infections and announced special hospitals would reopen to treat an influx of patients as officials struggle to encourage Russians to get vaccinated. The announcements marked a shift in tone for Russia, whose leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted his...
Public HealthMeadville Tribune

COVID-19 origins

Here's why you should care about the coronavirus lab leak theory. Did the global pandemic seep from a truckbed crowded with animal cages on its way to market?…
POTUSWashington Post

Where Are We in Hunting for the Coronavirus’s Origin?

More than a year after Covid-19 touched off the worst pandemic in more than a century, scientists have yet to determine its origins. The closest related viruses to SARS-CoV-2 were found in bats over 1,000 miles from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease erupted in late 2019. Initially, cases were tied to a fresh food market and possibly the wildlife sold there. An investigation in early 2021 has highlighted the possibility that they acted as a vector, transferring the virus from bats to humans. More politically charged theories allege the virus accidentally escaped from a nearby research laboratory, or entered China from another country via imported frozen food. Amid all the posturing, governments and scientists agree that deciphering the creation story is key to reducing the risk of future pandemics.
Nebraska Statekfornow.com

Nebraska Congressman Questioning Origin Of COVID Virus

(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2021) Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is questioning the origin of the COVID-19 virus. The following is a June 5, 2021, report from Fortenberry’s House website:. “For 15 months, our nation has rightly focused on combatting and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to...
U.S. Politicsperuzi.xyz

China and US diplomats clash over virus origin

Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing it of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yang said China was “gravely concerned” over what he...
Public Healthselector.news

U.K. Reopening Delayed by 4 Weeks Amid Rising COVID-19 Numbers

The U.K. government will not move forward with plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions imposed on bars, nightclubs and restaurants on June 21st. Step 4 of the reopening timeline announced in February is now tentatively set for July 19th. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the news in a Monday press...
Sciencedeseret.com

Why the alpha variant (originally found in the U.K.) has been so strong

A new study suggests the novel coronavirus variant originally discovered in the United Kingdom has been so successful because it can hurt your immune system. “Alpha disables the first line of immune defense in our bodies, giving the variant more time to multiply,” according to The New York Times. Why...
California StateCharlotteObserver.com

California’s virus reopening met with cheers and caution

Cable car bells clanged, Minions danced and restaurant patrons sipped their drinks indoors on a scorching day as California fully reopened its economy after 15 months of coronavirus restrictions. From the wine country to Disneyland, restaurants and other businesses threw open their doors wide on Tuesday and many allowed fully...
Public HealthArkansas Online

Employers clamor for more aid after U.K. delays easing of virus rules

LONDON -- The British government Tuesday fended off calls to provide more financial support to businesses and workers suffering from its decision to delay lifting coronavirus restrictions until July 19. Although many restrictions were eased in recent weeks, a number of businesses, particularly in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, have...
Worldtrust.org

U.N. says UK aid cuts likely to cause thousands of needless deaths

LONDON, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of people risk death and disability as Britain shuts down a major aid programme targeting neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), the World Health Organization said. Britain's 4 billion pound ($5.6 billion) aid budget cuts include an exit from its health programme Accelerating the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: France to Allow Vaccinated U.S., U.K. Visitors as Europe Reopens Borders

France and the rest of the European Union have reopened their borders to fully vaccinated travelers, including Americans and people from a list of COVID-19-safe countries. Filmmakers and executives from the U.S. and U.K. hoping to attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival got some good news Wednesday as France, along with the rest of the European Union, reopened its borders to travelers from previously banned countries.