Doc Rivers made several key adjustments that contributed to Philadelphia’s 118-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 on Tuesday night. One of the most important adjustments he made was to give more minutes to reserve guard Shake Milton, who proved to be the difference-maker in the contest. Milton averaged less than 10 minutes of action per performance for the Sixers in the first round against the Washington Wizards, and he played just one minute in Game 1 against Atlanta.