Boston Celtics: Cs great wants team to trade for Porter Jr., Towns

The Boston Celtics have a great core but they desperately need a better point guard. The Kemba Walker experiment needs to come to an end. He was who he always has been: a solid scorer and passer, but nothing crazy. He was a better locker-room presence than Kyrie Irving, but he isn’t scoring enough when it’s really needed. During the 2021 playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, when he really needed to score to bail out Jayson Tatum, he was nowhere to be found. He averaged a pedestrian 16 points on a team without Jaylen Brown, most of his points coming during garbage time.