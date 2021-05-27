Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Boston Celtics: Cs great wants team to trade for Porter Jr., Towns

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, CO - APRIL 26: Michael Porter Jr. #1 of the Denver Nuggets sets the play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Ball Arena on April 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Celtics blockbuster trade lands Damian Lillard in Boston

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers both are two teams who had high aspirations for the 2020-21 season but ended up getting eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Now, each organization faces tough decisions to make. Changes already have occurred for the Celtics. Danny Ainge decided...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics are a ‘team to watch’ in trade talks for Damian Lillard

The Boston Celtics have already had a crazy offseason after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets. Danny Ainge has retired and Brad Stevens left his role as the team’s head coach to become the new President of Basketball Operations. Many believe that the Celtics could be in store for a busy offseason, but could Damian Lillard end up being a potential trade target?
NBACelticsBlog

4 Trades for Kemba Walker that put the Boston Celtics back into contention

The Boston Celtics have a great core but they desperately need a better point guard. The Kemba Walker experiment needs to come to an end. He was who he always has been: a solid scorer and passer, but nothing crazy. He was a better locker-room presence than Kyrie Irving, but he isn’t scoring enough when it’s really needed. During the 2021 playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, when he really needed to score to bail out Jayson Tatum, he was nowhere to be found. He averaged a pedestrian 16 points on a team without Jaylen Brown, most of his points coming during garbage time.
NBAUSA Today

Shams: Teams intensely monitoring Lillard trade potential - is Boston an option?

While there are no concrete indications of the direction the front office of the Portland Trail Blazers plans to take after firing longtime head coach Terry Stotts following the Blazers’ first-round playoff loss, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports “several NBA teams — including those in the top markets — are already intensely monitoring this situation in Portland.”
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Kendrick Perkins wants Cs to pursue Damian Lillard

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports. The 2020-21 season officially concluded last night for two more NBA franchises after the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns eliminated the Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, from the postseason. The Blazers were unable to force a game seven in their series, being downed on their home floor. The Lakers, like the Boston Celtics, were sent packing in five games after an injury-riddled season following a deep playoff run in the Lake Buena Vista bubble last summer into the fall.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Marcus Smart ranked as best trade asset for Cs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Two of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on May 25, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 players from recently eliminated teams Cs should pursue

Boston Celtics (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) The Boston Celtics are not the only team with a fanbase thirsting for wholesale changes this coming offseason. Now that the first round of the postseason has concluded across the board following the Los Angeles Clippers Game 7 dismantling of the Dallas Mavericks, the second wave of angry fans who expected more from their squads this past season has arrived.
NBAsportspyder.com

Celtic Life News Boston Celtics fan site

.. royed that faulty narrative. With that said, Ainge always looked out for the Celtics best interests. Ainge was foolish to trade that third Nets pick and Thomas f ... ... r Al Jefferson for Kevin Garnett). To sign a star player in free agency, the Celtics would have to gut their roster of essentially everyone but the Jay's and tha ...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 star options to be next Cs starting point guard

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens–fresh off of a new promotion from the head coaching position–could have big plans for the Boston Celtics backcourt this summer. In the days following the C’s first-round postseason elimination, rumors have swirled about what the team...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics rumors: Kristaps Porzingis trade both intriguing and crazy

Big trouble in Dallas could lead to an interesting trade possibility for the Boston Celtics this offseason. According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is not too happy playing next to young phenom Luka Doncic and it appears the 7-foot-3 big man will be a chip the team uses to improve after being bounced in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAHoopsHype

Boston Celtics Coaching Search

Brad Stevens stepped down as Celtics coach to replace Danny Ainge running the Celtics’ front office and spent the first several days of his coaching search interviewing members of his former coaching staff, including Jay Larranaga, Jerome Allen, Scott Morrison and Joe Mazzulla, sources said. email. More Rumors in this...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 top goals for Cs to accomplish this offseason

BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 trade targets with leftover $11M of Gordon Hayward TPE

In his first offseason serving as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens is going to have his work cut out for him. After such a disappointing season that was the 2020-21 campaign, the Cs are in desperate need of some major shakeups and, based on their current salary cap situation, it would appear that utilizing the trade market is one of the more likely routes in which the front office will embark on in an effort to bring on some new impactful talents.
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 3 young free agents Cs could take a chance on

While signing veterans should remain the number one priority for Boston Celtics this offseason, that doesn’t mean they can’t take a chance on a young guy or two. Semi Ojeleye, Luke Kornet, Tacko Fall, and Tremont Waters will all be off the books this offseason. Add the impending trade of Kemba Walker, and possibly Carsen Edwards, and that leaves Brad Stevens some room to experiment with on the roster.
NBAmaldenblueandgold.com

NBA Playoffs Preview

Going back to last fall on October 11th, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 to take the NBA Finals 4-2 winning the 2020 championship. LeBron James had won Finals MVP and fans everywhere were sad that the season had ended but grateful that Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, had allowed the season to continue in Walt Disney World.
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: 3 realistic MLE targets Cs could pursue this offseason

This summer will be Brad Stevens’ first as the Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations. In following Danny Ainge, Stevens has the advantage of knowing intimately what Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown desire in teammates, spending a great deal of time with his stars over the past four years coaching the duo to two Eastern Conference finals appearances.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: What point guards should Cs target this off-season?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 26: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Boston Celtics during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 26, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)