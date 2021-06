You Never Said Goodbye – “You never said I’m leaving/You never said goodbye/You were gone before we knew it/And only God knows why/A million times we have needed you/A million times we have cried/If love alone could have saved you/You never would have died/In life we loved you dearly/In death we love you still/In our heart you hold a place/That no one could ever fill/It broke our hearts to lose you/But you didn’t go alone/For part of us went with you/the day God took you home/But for now without you, Grant/For me, nothing is the same/But the spelling of my name!