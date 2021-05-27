Cancel
88rising Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With Asia Rising Benefit Concert

Cover picture for the article88rising is commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPIHM) with a special Asia Rising benefit concert. Following their 2020 Asia Rising Forever benefit livestream, the group continues to spotlight Asian voices and celebrate the community with the aim of raising funds and awareness. The lineup includes Atarashii Gakko!, Audrey Mika, Audrey Nuna, Bizzy, Guapdad 4000, eaJ (of Day6), KOAD, Luna Li, mxmtoon, NIKI, Seori, Tiger JK and yoonmirae, with guest appearances from RZA, Dumbfoundead and Ocean Vuong, and a special introduction by CL.

