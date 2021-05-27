Letter: The war against our Constitution

The radical wing of the Republican party is using HB 544 as a cultural wedge to divide the races and to silence anyone who disagrees with them. It prevents a teacher and anyone who does business with the New Hampshire government from having an honest discussion about race, disabilities or gender in America. The law would allow a contractor doing business with the state to say New Hampshire government is not sexist; but forbids her from even hinting that it might be sexist. That’s not how free speech works. No politician can tell you what you can or cannot say.