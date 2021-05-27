Cancel
Letter: The war against our Constitution

We now have an all-out war against our United States Constitution. The lies being repeated by the right wing radicals, that the Jan. 6 Trump Insurrection was simply a group of tourists visiting the Capitol building is an outright insult to common sense and intelligence. I watched it live on TV, and yet people are trying to tell me it was Antifa. I watched the horror of that day and the Capitol police being attacked and our beautiful Capitol building being desecrated.

