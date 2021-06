I understand that the Rittenhouse boat ramp is on private property and the owner has every right to charge a reasonable fee for its use, or to block its use from the public. And while I understand that closing the ramp would be a hardship for some, the price to be paid is simply unreasonable and the town of Gypsum should not be paying nearly a third of the owner’s mortgage every year for access to the ramp for a very small subset of the population that uses it (I’ve been a boater for 20 years and float the Eagle regularly).