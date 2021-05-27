CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Alarm Fire in Takoma Park Apartment Building

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2021-05-27

5/27 Update: The fire originated from a powerstrip with multiple items plugged in (fan/dehumidifier). One dog dead, one firefighter injured. There was a 2nd alarm fire this evening around 7:30PM on the top floor of the Blair Park Garden...

mocoshow.com

