2nd Alarm Fire in Takoma Park Apartment Building

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Fire crews battled a 3-alarm blaze at a two-story apartment building behind a FoodMaxx in Vallejo Tuesday afternoon. The Vallejo Firefighters association tweeted about the fire response around 1:53 p.m.. Initially they reported that the fire was at the FoodMaxx at 27 Panorama Drive but later corrected the report, noting that the fire was behind the supermarket. Correct, initial 9-1-1 calls stated the fire was located at Food Maxx. Initial arriving emergency crews determined the actual location is the apartments located at 27 Panorama. https://t.co/HiUntpmIdF — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) October 12, 2021 Helicopter footage of scene of 3-alarm fire behind FoodMaxx in Vallejo (CBS SF) This story will be updated.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO