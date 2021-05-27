Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:49.59

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 49.59)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

482K+
Followers
253K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
City
Eureka, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gorgeous George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Daily Derby#Ap#The California Lottery#Daily Derby#Race Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Hundreds of companies observed Juneteenth before it became a federal holiday

Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday this week, hundreds of companies have been observing the day that recognizes the liberation of slaves after the Civil War. To name a few, Adobe, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Nike, Quicken Loans, Spotify, Target and Uber all began observing Juneteenth last year. Joining the list this year are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Conde Nast, National Grid and Yelp.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...