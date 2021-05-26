It's a Boy! Nelson Farris

A logging crew loads logs onto a truck in this photo from the collection of Cecil “Luke” Aldrich, taken in Latah County in the late 1950s. Aldrich was attending college at the University of Idaho in Moscow at the time, according to his daughter, Darcy Pederson, of Grangeville, who submitted this photo. Her dad worked in logging for Charley Keck of Potlatch during his UI years to earn extra money, Pederson says. Aldrich was a longtime resident of Orofino who died in 2010. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.