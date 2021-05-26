It's a Boy! Nelson Farris

newsbreak-logo
Nelson Fredrick Dean Farris was born Wednesday, May 19, 2021 to Chaise Farris and Jennel Ringen at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. He weighed 6 pounds, 10.4 oz., and measured 19 inches in length.

