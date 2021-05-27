Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

Projected Starters: Aaron Civale and Adbert Alzolay. The National League Central is heating up, with a tie at the top between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers with records at 40-32. The Indians are having a quietly good season, sitting 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox and 2 games back in the wild card race. As we approach the midway point of the season, both of these teams could use a sweep in this shortened two-game series here.