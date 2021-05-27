Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs
Cubs second. Rafael Ortega walks. David Bote homers to center field. Rafael Ortega scores. Eric Sogard singles to shallow center field. Trevor Williams singles to shallow right field. Eric Sogard to second. Joc Pederson flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Eric Sogard to third. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Trevor Williams to second. Eric Sogard scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kris Bryant out at second. Trevor Williams to third. Ian Happ flies out to deep right center field to Gregory Polanco.