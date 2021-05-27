Weather service: Joplin area at enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms

There’s an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms in the Joplin area on Thursday with the potential of large hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding as a cold front passes through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Schaumann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said the risk extends into Southwest Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. On average, enhanced-risk alerts for the Ozark area come out two to five times per year, he added.

“An enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms means that there’s an increase likelihood for potentially more than your run-of-the-mill thunderstorms,” he said. “Severe thunderstorms have winds of 58 mph or greater, quarter-inch hail or greater, but tomorrow (Thursday) can be bigger than that.”

The weather was expected to move into the region around sunrise. Schaumann said the period meteorologists are most concerned about is from the afternoon through about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The storms could create damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph, which Schaumann said is their No. 1 concern. Straight-line wind speeds of 60 to 70 mph are enough to damage power lines and trees.

“There’s a potential also for large hail,” Schaumann said. “If there are cells that develop that are kind of more isolated in nature, we call those super cell thunderstorms. Some of those storms could produce hail bigger than the size of golf balls.”

There’s also an increased risk for flash flooding. Schaumann said there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere that there will most likely be a high rainfall rate.

“One of the other things we watch for very closely in situations like this is what we call training thunderstorms where thunderstorms move over the same areas repeatedly,” he said. “Some areas may see multiple rounds of thunderstorms.”

Confidence is low for isolated tornadoes, which Schaumann said would take several contributing factors, but meteorologists will be monitoring the situation.

“Once we start seeing how this unfolds overnight with this activity across the plains, and we see what’s coming from the west Thursday morning, we’ll start getting a better feel to what’s going to happen in the afternoon and the evening,” he said.

The typical period for the most active severe weather in the Joplin area is April through June.