Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Weather service: Joplin area at enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms

By Kimberly Barker
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 22 days ago

There’s an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms in the Joplin area on Thursday with the potential of large hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding as a cold front passes through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Schaumann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said the risk extends into Southwest Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. On average, enhanced-risk alerts for the Ozark area come out two to five times per year, he added.

“An enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms means that there’s an increase likelihood for potentially more than your run-of-the-mill thunderstorms,” he said. “Severe thunderstorms have winds of 58 mph or greater, quarter-inch hail or greater, but tomorrow (Thursday) can be bigger than that.”

The weather was expected to move into the region around sunrise. Schaumann said the period meteorologists are most concerned about is from the afternoon through about 9 p.m. Thursday.

The storms could create damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph, which Schaumann said is their No. 1 concern. Straight-line wind speeds of 60 to 70 mph are enough to damage power lines and trees.

“There’s a potential also for large hail,” Schaumann said. “If there are cells that develop that are kind of more isolated in nature, we call those super cell thunderstorms. Some of those storms could produce hail bigger than the size of golf balls.”

There’s also an increased risk for flash flooding. Schaumann said there’s enough moisture in the atmosphere that there will most likely be a high rainfall rate.

“One of the other things we watch for very closely in situations like this is what we call training thunderstorms where thunderstorms move over the same areas repeatedly,” he said. “Some areas may see multiple rounds of thunderstorms.”

Confidence is low for isolated tornadoes, which Schaumann said would take several contributing factors, but meteorologists will be monitoring the situation.

“Once we start seeing how this unfolds overnight with this activity across the plains, and we see what’s coming from the west Thursday morning, we’ll start getting a better feel to what’s going to happen in the afternoon and the evening,” he said.

The typical period for the most active severe weather in the Joplin area is April through June.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
445
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program. Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....