Letters to the editor for May 26

polkio.com
 3 days ago

In regard to last week’s Guest Opinion piece, I’m a bit taken aback that the authors seem to hold such high regard for law enforcement, yet have so little respect for the law. Rep. Mike Nearman has had charges brought against him. His actions are on video. While our system has a history of failing to punish those in positions of power, at least let due process run its course. To demand that charges be dropped is yet more ultra-conservative chest beating that is inherently un-American and attempts to sidestep the very laws that guarantee our freedoms. The individuals that demand that a man like Nearman should be above the law are the same individuals who are quick to push the poor and minorities into our court systems as quickly as possible. Let Nearman at least answer for his actions, and hopefully justice will prevail. Nearman must face consequences for colluding with these violent protesters and endangering the lives of the lawmakers, law enforcement, and employees of our great state.

www.polkio.com
