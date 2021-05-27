Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play Day 1 recaps: Top seeds struggle at Shadow Creek

Xander Schauffele was walking down the first fairway at Torrey Pines South on Tuesday, and it hit him. Seven years earlier, he and his father were sitting on the couch, watching TV, hearing the U.S. Open would return to Torrey Pines in 2021. Schauffele was 14 when it came here in 2008, leaning against a tree on the 18th hole and craning his neck to see Tiger Woods curl in a 12-foot putt to force an 18-hole playoff that he would win, then dropping a ball and attempting that same putt every time he played the South Course. Now Schauffele was 20, a junior at San Diego State, coming off the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic and getting ready for the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.