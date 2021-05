Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.