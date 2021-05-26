Managing water on rainy days

There is coal in Polk County. At least three times, mines have been planned or opened. But one doesn’t hear much of them today because they didn’t play out. The first attempt to find a bonanza in Polk County’s soil came in January, 1854 when Horatio Nelson Viscount Holmes and six of his neighbors approached the Territorial Legislature. Holmes had discovered coal deposits on his homestead — at what now is known as Holmes Gap, five miles North of Dixie (now Rickreall) where Highway 99W today crosses the Willamette & Pacific Railroad track.