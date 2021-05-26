newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceville, VA

Delivery of articles to prisoners charge filed

By Sylvia Allen Brunswick Times-Gazette
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE – Vanessa Anna Parham, 52, from Rocky Mount is charged with delivery of articles to prisoners on May 15, 2021. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:15 p.m. Deputy A. W. Connell responded to Lawrenceville Correctional Center for a report of an officer bringing in contraband. He was advised that Parham could not clear the metal detector. Another officer used a handheld metal detector wand and noticed a bulge in Parham’s pants. Parham said it was tobacco. She was arrested for delivering contraband to an inmate. While handcuffing her another package of tobacco was discovered hidden in her coat. The total amount of tobacco was 17 ounces. Parham granted consent to search her vehicle in the parking lot. Parham was transported to the Magistrate’s office, charged, and held on a $2,500 secured bond.

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brunswick County, VA
City
Lawrenceville, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Inmate#County Sheriff#Prisoners#Contraband#Officer#Deputy#Consent#Handheld#Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Virginia StateNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Lawrenceville, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

Strangulation charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Shanta Tamika Tisdale, 37, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury on April 25, 2021. She is also charged with assault and battery of a family member and violation of stalking protective order on the same date. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County...