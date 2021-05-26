Delivery of articles to prisoners charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Vanessa Anna Parham, 52, from Rocky Mount is charged with delivery of articles to prisoners on May 15, 2021. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:15 p.m. Deputy A. W. Connell responded to Lawrenceville Correctional Center for a report of an officer bringing in contraband. He was advised that Parham could not clear the metal detector. Another officer used a handheld metal detector wand and noticed a bulge in Parham’s pants. Parham said it was tobacco. She was arrested for delivering contraband to an inmate. While handcuffing her another package of tobacco was discovered hidden in her coat. The total amount of tobacco was 17 ounces. Parham granted consent to search her vehicle in the parking lot. Parham was transported to the Magistrate’s office, charged, and held on a $2,500 secured bond.