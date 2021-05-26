Cancel
Dolphin, VA

Lucy named Brunswick Academy Student of the Month

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeredith Lucy is the daughter of Jeremy ('92) and Angie Lucy of Dolphin, Virginia. Meredith has one sister, Abbie, who is a current Brunswick Academy Middle School student. Meredith is an Honors Graduate at Brunswick Academy. To earn this distinction, Meredith was required to earn a 95 A or higher cumulative grade point average. In addition, Meredith dedicated herself to the most rigorous academic requirements here at Brunswick Academy - the Honors Diploma program. She further challenged herself by enrolling in several Dual Enrollment courses through Southside Community College (SVCC) and recently received her General Education Certificate from SVCC. She is a member of the Brunswick Academy National Honor Society and has been the Class Treasurer for two years.

