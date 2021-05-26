Statement of Governor Northam on the Death of Former U.S. Senator John Warner
RICHMOND—Today Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. Senator John Warner:. "Virginia, and America, have lost a giant. As a sailor, a senator, a statesman, and a gentleman, former U.S. Senator John Warner spent his life in public service. A World War II veteran of the Navy, he served as Secretary of the Navy, led the Senate Armed Services Committee, and was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.