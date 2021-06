Only twice in the history of the two programs have Ohio State and Xavier faced off in men's basketball. Never before have they met in the regular season. The Buckeyes and Musketeers will meet later this year for a matchup in Xavier's Cintas Center as part of the Gavitt Games, the Big Ten and Big East announced on Thursday. The game will be played on Nov. 18, and it'll be television on Fox Sports 1 or Big Ten Network.