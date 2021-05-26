Cancel
San Francisco, CA

5 Bay Area restaurant options for Father’s Day 2021

By Lisa Herendeen
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather’s Day is typically a day for backyard barbecues, but if you’re feeling like treating Dad with a little more pizzazz, here are some options from restaurants across the Bay Area. June 20 unless noted otherwise. Father’s Day Celebration at Le Colonial: Offering an a la carte brunch menu and...

www.mercurynews.com
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Toast is the tie-dye shirt of foods - and still one of the Bay Area's finest culinary wonders

After a few weeks away from San Francisco, the thing I craved the most was good toast: a sandpapery facade shielding the tender, steamy insides of artisan bread, served with stew, soup, dip and fine butter. If you don’t bake it yourself, you have to try very hard to find decent bread in rural Illinois, and I was in no state of mind to knead. I wanted what I couldn’t have: thin slices of sourdough, their interiors tightened by the heat, with corners made for piercing through jelly-like egg yolks. Or, yes, the crumbly and rich cinnamon sugar brioche toast at Trouble Coffee in the Sunset District, where the smell of sea air mingles with the aroma of caramelized sweetness.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area's newest sandwich sensation is an Asian American deli pop-up with Sichuan hot chicken

When Albert Ok eats something delicious — say, spicy Chongqing chicken at a Sichuan restaurant — he thinks, would this work as a sandwich?. He took some juicy thighs, dunked them in a soy sauce marinade and seasoned them aggressively with numbing Sichuan peppercorns. In a nod to Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, he fried the chicken until crispy, added some ghost pepper for extra heat and sized the pieces so they extend far past the bread. To keep the sandwich visually Asian, he thought about fluffy steamed bao — but he wanted something richer in flavor, so he created a brioche-like dough instead. For more texture, he seared the steamed buns — kind of like a dumpling.
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
RecipesEast Bay Times

Quick Cook: Shrimp gazpacho is the perfect slurp for hot weather

When spring and summer bring warm days, I keep our meals light and garden-fresh with a minimum of cooking. Cold soups, abundant salads, tapas and antipasti are elevated to dinner course level, providing simple and refreshing nourishment, while greedily taking advantage of the farmers market bounty. The trick to eating...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
Napa, CAmusicinsf.com

Bottlerock Lineup Announced

Napa Residents get early access to purchase 3-day General Admission tickets beginning Today, May 17th at 10am PT, while supplies last. All current ticket holders have received an email with their ticket options. If you are a current ticket holder & have not received this information, please visit here to update your email.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Community Calendar – May 2021

From a civil rights activist who wrote what Van Jones called “the book we have been waiting for,” to a Nobel laureate known as “an artist without ego,” there’s something for every reader. $15 to $120. Youth events: free with registration. For more information. Virtual. Friday 5/7 through Saturday 5/15.
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Cooking Demonstration: Vegan Pancit

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes!. Enriquez, a self-styled "passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes," will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

8 Bay Area arts and entertainment events to check out this week

The Chronicle’s guide to notable arts and entertainment happenings in the Bay Area. You’re never too young to learn to fight racism, says TheatreWorks’ virtual school tour. “Racism is one of the worst kinds of mean someone can be,” reads a line in “A Kids Book About Racism,” “because racism...
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Clayroom Molds its Future

Whenever Catherine Rathsam sinks her fingers into a ball of clay the monotony and stress of the pandemic momentarily dissolves, replaced by a calm focus familiar to creatives everywhere. Rathsam engages in her art at Clayroom SoMa, the latest addition to San Francisco’s growing roster of ceramic studios. “It has...