Pandemic weddings just got even more extreme

On May 22, 21 ultrarunners perished in the Gansu province of China during a violent storm of rain, hail, and freezing temperatures. The Chinese government responded on Wednesday by announcing an indefinite ban on ultra races in the country, as well as “newly popular sport activities that involve high risk,” like wingsuit flying. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has only just begun its investigation, it’s unclear which outdoor sports the latter category will include, but the details will be important. Depending on the length and range of the ban, the decision could stifle the growth of outdoor adventure sports in China, which have exploded over the past decade, especially among the growing Chinese middle class. Ultrarunners across the globe are worried about the future of the sport in the country. “There is something truly special about moving through the world under your own power,” says ultrarunner Mike Wardian, who has competed in several events in China. “I am so sad for the athletes and their families and the race organizers who won’t be able to compete in this way.”