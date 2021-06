Oak Knoll played the closest game it’s had in over a month. The Royals jumped out to a four-goal halftime lead against Rumson-Fair Haven in the TOC semifinals, and then sweated it out as Chase Boyle, Mia James and Ava Poupard staged a furious comeback in the second half. It just wasn’t enough against an Oak Knoll team that hasn’t lost since the second game of the season, and has its own dangerous offense.