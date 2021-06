AXA’s frustration at the lack of regulatory clarity is understandable due to the ambiguous approaches taken by many governments on the issue. In the United States, authorities have not completely banned the payment of ransoms, even though it was released last October by the Treasury Department notice warning that some rescue payments may be illegal if they are made to sanctioned organizations or individuals. In many ways, however, this advice exacerbates the confusion, as it is often not immediately clear who is behind a cyberattack or who may receive a certain ransom payment.