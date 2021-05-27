Cancel
Economy

Epic Charter Schools Board Severs Ties With Founders, Epic Youth Services

By Kristin Wells
news9.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly-elected school board for Epic Charter Schools has voted unanimously to sever ties with its founders, Ben Harris and David Chaney. Epic Charter Schools and Epic Youth Services, its management company, will end their contract, effective June 30. The separation comes after months of scrutiny from a state audit...

www.news9.com
