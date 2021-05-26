The Well Outreach food pantry seeking volunteers for mobile food drive

The Well Outreach food pantry is looking for 80 volunteers to help hand out 20,000 pounds of food this Friday in Columbia as part of one of its regular mobile food drives. This week's drive will be held at Columbia Central High School, with would-be volunteers asked to arrive at the school by 8 a.m. The mobile food drive will be a "drive-through" drive, with those in need lining up in their vehicles as volunteers drop bags of food off in their trunks or back seats.