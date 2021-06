Clint Frazier is gunning for that Gold Glove Award. If he wins one, he'll need a new pair of shades to protect from the glare off that shiny trophy. The Yankees right fielder made another impressive full-extension diving grab in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles, robbing Trey Mancini of extra bases. The ball was flared down the right-field line and Frazier went 55 feet to get there before taking flight. As he made the catch, his head slammed into the ground and the sunglasses on the brim of his hat snapped.