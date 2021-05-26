Cancel
Pontotoc, MS

Spring and summer workouts prep for next season

By Galen Holley Sports Editor
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs any coach knows, preparation in the off-season leads to success under the Friday night lights. For Pontotoc teams, including North, South, and Pontotoc, that means long hours spent throwing up big weight in the training room, running until veins pump battery acid on the practice field, and getting bodies ready for the pounding they will take when the band kicks up and the referee blows the whistle. Coaches at all three schools agreed that there is no Friday night without the daily grind of preparation, and the interim between May and August is prime time to get ready.

