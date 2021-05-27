DolphinsTalk Podcast: Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel Joins Us to Talk Dolphins Football

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike is joined by Tom Ernisee making his triumphant return to the show. Mike and Tom break down all of the latest with Xavien Howard and the video that surfaced Saturday morning from a podcast interview Xavien did in January. In which he stated it was a “slap in the face” that the Dolphins drafted Noah Igbinoghenein Round and went out and signed Byron Jones to a contract. Howard went on to say he was motivated last season and is going to make Miami pay now because of that slap in the face. What does all of this mean? Is Howard looking for more than just a “little raise” and are his words a sign he wants a significant raise and to become the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL? And if this situation turns ugly what possible compensation can Miami expect in return in any trade for him and what teams may be good landing spots for Howard in a trade. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.