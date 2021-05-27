Cancel
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel Joins Us to Talk Dolphins Football

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian are joined by Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk Tua and get Omar’s thoughts on Tua’s rookie season and what his thoughts on him are heading into year two. We talk about the Dolphins offensive line and what are his thoughts are of this group and the expectations for them heading into 2021. We dive into how the Dolphins are a very young team and are they may be too young and do they lack some veteran leadership in their locker-room. We also talk about Brian Flores and how he is different compared to some past Miami Dolphins head coaches Omar has covered during his time with the Sun-Sentinel. We also talk about the Dolphins pass rush, their defensive philosophy, and Myles Gaskin. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

dolphinstalk.com
