Britain’s first Black Studies professor has labelled his university institutionally racist, The Independent can reveal.Professor Kehinde Andrews said Birmingham City University has failed to address his complaint of racism against a senior colleague, and that he has been “frozen out” of decision-making after voicing concerns about potentially discriminatory recruitment practices.Instead, the academic and activist said he found himself accused of an incident of aggression — something he said is based on “racialised” inferences that he poses a threat as a black man.“My dignity at work has been deeply undermined based on racist assumptions that I have spent my life having...