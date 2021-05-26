newsbreak-logo
Official Trailer: JUNE 9 – What Happened To The Boston Mills 5?

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Happened To The Boston 5? Here is the OFFICIAL TRAILER for the feature film, ‘JUNE 9’ that explores that question and so much more. Get ready for a trip to Helltown!. JUNE 9 shows the group of five teens, known as the “Boston Mills 5”, on a search for some harmless fun at the end of the 1999 school year. Their journey of caught-on-camera pranks continues to escalate toward even bigger thrills, but as viewers will witness, something else finds them first, and the group vanished and are missing to this day.

Moviesiconvsicon.com

THE BIRTHDAY CAKE: Official Trailer Revealed For Jimmy Giannopoulos’ Star-Studded Mafia Flick!

Screen Media has just unveiled the official trailer for a new mob crime drama, THE BIRTHDAY CAKE. The feature film directorial debut of Jimmy Giannopoulos, the highly anticipated flick features an ensemble cast that includes Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Lorraine Bracco, William Fichtner, Ashley Benson, Aldis Hodge, Penn Badgley, Vincent Pastore, Luis Guzmán, Jeremy Allen White, and Emory Cohen.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

WEREWOLVES WITHIN: Check Out The Official Trailer And Poster

With Tribeca right around the corner and the theatrical not too far behind we now have the official trailer and poster for Josh Ruben's horror whodunit Werewolves Within, written by Mishna Wolff. After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

It's official: Lollapalooza 2021 is happening

Lollapalooza has officially received the green light to return to Grant Park this summer, festival organizers announced this morning. And unlike other recently announced Chicago fests (North Coast and Pitchfork, for instance), the festival is keeping its usual four-day weekend slot, taking place from July 29–August 1. The announcement comes...
MoviesKSAT 12

Hocus Pocus 2 is officially happening

The Sanderson sisters are officially coming back after 300 years... okay so it’s more like 18 years but if you’ve seen the original movie you’ll get it. After years of speculation and will-they, won’t-they rumors, Disney + and the stars of the original “Hocus Pocus” film are returning for “Hocus Pocus 2.”
MoviesIGN

Censor - Official Trailer

Check out the unsettling trailer for this upcoming film, Censor, starring Niamh Algar. When film censor Enid (Niamh Algar) discovers an eerie horror video that speaks directly to her sister's mysterious disappearance, she resolves to unravel the puzzle behind the film and its enigmatic director-a quest that will blur the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways. Censor, directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, arrives in theaters on June 11, 2021, and On Demand on June 18, 2021.
Lifestyledouglasvillega.gov

What's Happening

Did you know Georgia has over 40 state parks? We do! Kim Hatcher is an expert on all things concerning our State Park system. She is our special guest on this Douglasville Impact. Jason Post is joined by Hayley Chapman, and Allison Parker for some fun conversation on our show. So, get ready to learn about some fun, family friendly, recreational activities in our great state, on this edition of Douglasville Impact!
Moviesimdb.com

Major studios to participate at in-peron 2021 CinemaCon in August

Lionsgate, Focus Features, MGM/UA Releasing also on board. All five major studios have signed on to participate in the delayed 2021 CinemaCon, which will occur in person under strict Covid protocols in Las Vegas from August 23-26. The official convention of the National Association Of Theatre Owners (NATO), which was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, will take place at the usual venue of Caesar's Palace and feature presentations fromDisney/Fox, Warner Bros, Universal, Sony, and Paramount.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, from the creators of Wandersong and Celeste, will release June 10

An all-star team of indie developers has been working on Chicory: A Colorful Tale, an adventure game that now has an official June 10 release date. Game director Greg Lobanov started development of Chicory shortly after the completion of indie darling Wandersong, and the team as a whole includes Celeste composer Lena Raine and Night in the Woods and Untitled Goose Game sound designer Em Halberstadt. Like the aforementioned projects, Chicory appears to have a high level of charm and wholesomeness.
Video GamesGamespot

Horror Game Adaptation Werewolves Within Trailer Is A Hairy, Scary Good Time

The full trailer for Werewolves Within is here. The movie is adapted from Ubisoft's VR game of the same title and it releases on June 25. The movie stars Veep's Sam Richardson as a forest ranger Finn, who is visiting Beaverfield, a small town filled with very eccentric residents. But when a snowstorm seals off the town and a terrifying werewolf starts picking the locals off, Finn and postal worker Cecily set about trying to find out which of the locals is the murderous beast.
Los Angeles, CASouth Pasadena News

Arts Are Essential | What’s Happening in Arts & Entertainment May 28 – June 4

Live performances return to The Music Center for the first time in 14 months! Leading the way for the reopening of the performing arts complex, The Music Center launches its new outdoor dance series, Dance at Dusk. Following all L.A. County Public Health guidelines, The Music Center’s Dance at Dusk starts with the debut of “The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act for the Modern Age,” featuring top international hoofers Dormeshia, Jason Samuels Smith and Derick K. Grant (May 26–30, 2021). Artists will perform on a new outdoor stage built on Jerry Moss Plaza and guests will sit in socially distanced pods. Since tickets are limited, the Sunday evening performance will be streamed free for the public at musiccenter.org.
Florida Stateflickdirect.com

FLASH CONTEST - See The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Early In Florida

In 2013, The Conjuring was released in theaters to strong critical and audience praise. Over the next six years, six other related films were released including Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. The latest film, THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT, is set to be released on June 4, 2021, and Warner Bros. Pictures, in conjunction with FlickDirect, would like to offer some lucky winners one admit-two pass to see the film before it is released. The Advance Screenings will be on June 1, 2021, at 7:30 pm at the following locations: AMC Sunset Place (Miami), AMC West Shore (Tampa), and AMC Altamonte (Orlando.)
TV Seriesnewsatw.com

Paramount Plus: Shows, movies and everything else about CBS All Access’ revamp

Paramount Plus, which launched in March as the replacement for CBS All Access, will be the first place to stream A Quiet Place Part 2 late this summer — but not now. Paramount Plus doesn’t stream movies the same day they hit theaters, but the Quiet Place sequel is supposed to hit the service a month and a half later. Still, Paramount Plus has its own movies, shows and a wave of nostalgic reboots — like iCarly, Frasier and Rugrats — in the pipeline.
Books & Literaturealtaonline.com

13 New Books for June

In this collection, inspired by the largest herbarium in the southwestern United States, Poole—a poet raised in the Pacific Northwest—weaves her words around images of pressed flowers, allowing readers to understand all the ways in which we are interconnected with the plants around us. Deep Vellum Press, June 1. Norris’s...
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Robin & Co. Cheer on the Tunes in ‘Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam’ Original Movie

The Teen Titans are planning a slam dunk Father’s Day weekend with the premiere of Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, an 80-minute original movie that follows the DC Super Heroes as they watch and offer hilarious commentary on the classic 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film Space Jam, starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes.
Comicsbitchute.com

Looney Tunes - NOW hear this (1963)

Now Hear This is a 1963 Warner Bros. Looney Tunes cartoon directed by Chuck Jones and Maurice Noble, and written by Jones and John Dunn. The short was released on April 27, 1963. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in…
California StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Mickey’s PhilharMagic Reopens with Physical Distancing at Disney California Adventure

In a much-needed break from all the spinning, we took a pause on rides at Disney California Adventure to catch a show at Mickey’s PhilharMagic. Other than Turtle Talk with Crush, Mickey’s PhilharMagic is the closest thing to a show you can see at Disney California Adventure right now. Entertainment offerings are still limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.