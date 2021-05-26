Cancel
Pontotoc County, MS

Rhea to coach Lady Vikings

By Galen Holley Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECRU- Dana Rhea has reached the pinnacle of success as a softball coach, and returning to his small town roots is the direction he now wants to go. "Coaching the same kind of small-town kids, who really love their community, and being a part of the type of environment in which I grew up is important to me, and I hope I fit in and that the kids respond to my approach," said Rhea, who won a state 6-A title as coach of the Tupelo Lady Golden Wave in 2017. Rhea has two daughters at North Pontotoc, and his wife, Alasha, graduated school there in 1994. Rhea and his wife and children live in Endville, in the northeastern section of Pontotoc County, and while he greatly enjoyed his year coaching at Kossuth, he won't miss the 120-mile daily commute back-and-forth, he said.

