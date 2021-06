Lea Kosinski went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and five RBI as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 11-1, over Bridgewater-Raritan. Sarah DeStefano struck out five in five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits for Hunterdon Central (20-4), which plated 10 runs in the third inning.