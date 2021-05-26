newsbreak-logo
Vice vs. Vampyres Radio Play Read Along Script

By Mike Joy
horrornews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice vs. Vampyres Radio Play is currently available from Mountain Fire Media and they’ve released a video clip of a read along script. A slightly shady team of Vice Cops on the run try to take down a White Slavery Ring only to discover it is run by a den of bored, Old World style Vampyres delighted to have new playthings.

