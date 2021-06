LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two men were killed in a head-on collision in southeast Kansas Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m., on US 59, a little less than half a mile south of 2200 Road in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center and struck a southbound Ford Escape head on.