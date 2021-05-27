Cancel
NHL

Panthers’ memorable 2021 season comes to an end in Game 6 shutout at Lightning

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 22 days ago

The 2021 Panthers will be remembered for their best regular season in franchise history and a pair of young, unexpected heroes providing playoff memories.

But after Ryan Lomberg’s Game 3 overtime winner and 20-year-old goalie Spencer Knight’s phenomenal Game 5 to extend the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, that’s as far as it would go.

The Panthers couldn’t score on Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy while Tampa Bay got a pair past Knight plus a third late for the dagger in Game 6. Florida’s memorable season came to an end with a 4-0 defeat at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Wednesday night. The defending Stanley Cup-champion Lightning took the series, 4-2.

Since the Panthers’ magical run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, it’s the seventh consecutive series loss in the franchise’s history, including the 2020 postseason’s qualifying round. Instead of the Panthers staying alive for a Game 7 at home on Friday night, the Lightning advance to play the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators series, which the top-seeded Hurricanes lead 3-2.

“We learned how tough it is to win in the first round,” Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. “There’s a lot of good things that happened with our team, but I love how we competed in this playoff.”

Added All-Star center Aleksander Barkov: “You learn from them. They know how to win, and we got to find a way to do those things too, those winning things every time you step on the ice.”

Star winger Jonathan Huberdeau was shown visibly upset on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast in the final minutes as he went to the bench for the last time on the season.

“It’s going to take a little bit to swallow this one,” said Huberdeau, who finished with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in the series and was already in his suit in his postgame web conference shortly after Game 6 went final. “That’s the most fun, though, I’ve had, this year. I think we had a good group, and it just didn’t go our way in the first round.”

Despite the frustration, there’s a belief in the organization that this is only the beginning for a young core with veteran leadership sprinkled in after the transformation from where the team was at the end of 2020 in Quenneville’s second season in Florida.

“This year, I felt way different,” Barkov said. “I’ve been saying all year, new start for me, for everyone in this organization. That’s how we felt. That’s how we played. We played like a fresh team, fresh organization, different hockey. Had a lot of fun, but it sucks that it ended this way.”

Vasilevskiy made 29 saves for the shutout. Even at one point when he lost his stick in the third period, he was able to get his pads down to deflect multiple Panthers threats — one a blast from Gustav Forsling where he tried to go five-hole.

“He’s one of the best goalies in the league, if not the best. It’s tough to score on him,” said Barkov, who had seven points (one goal, six assists) in the postseason. “Easy shots on him, they’re not going to go in.”

Knight stopped 20 of the 23 Lightning shots that came his way coming off his sensational Game 5 performance, a postseason debut in which he saved 36 of 37 Tampa Bay shots.

“I think it’s good just to get a taste of what playoffs are like,” said Knight. “For me, coming in, I wasn’t trying to stay in awe. I was trying to help the team win. That was my priority, and to have fun while I was doing it. In a couple of weeks, probably, I’ll be able to decompress, look back on it. For now, obviously, it’s tough. Don’t like losing.”

Added Quenneville: “It’s a tremendous start to your career. Great exposure to the best players in the game, great shooters. Being a goalie, it’s an acquired art. You learn from your experiences.”

For the second straight game, Knight gave up a goal on the first shot on goal against him. Pat Maroon put a backhander in the net 6:16 into Wednesday’s action off a feed from behind the net from Tampa’s Tyler Johnson, who raced back there to get to the puck first.

Knight saved the next 11 shots against him, making stops in dangerous situations. A notable one was when he denied Lightning center Brayden Point on a breakaway off a 2-on-1 pass from Nikita Kucherov, but then Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal from the left face-off circle, one-timing the puck into the net off assists from Victor Hedman and Kucherov, who led the series with 11 points after not playing in the regular season.

The Lightning had the man advantage for the goal that put them ahead two because of a Sam Bennett roughing penalty.

The teams exchanged penalty kills between the end of the first period and start of the second. First, Tampa Bay didn’t convert on a power play that carried over 55 seconds into the second from a Brandon Montour hooking penalty. Then, the Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh was called for a high stick on Barkov, but the Panthers came up empty.

The Lightning also killed off another Florida power play late in the second period.

Point finished off any remaining hope for the Panthers with 5:24 remaining when he broke free and put a move on Knight to easily sweep the puck past him. Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal with under 2 minutes to play.

Going 37-14-5 in the regular season, the Panthers had their highest points percentage (.705) in franchise history in 2021. Florida was 5-2-1 in the regular-season series with Tampa Bay before falling in six in the playoff series.

“I’m really proud of every guy in our room,” said Barkov. “Hell of a regular season, and then obviously, playoffs, we played good hockey. We didn’t win more than two games, but I think we played good hockey. We tried our best, but credit to Tampa too.”

