newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

BlizzCon 2021 is Cancelled

totalgamingnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard is hoping to have something in early 2022 for fans. Blizzard just announced today that BlizzCon 2021 isn't happening. Though the event was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the company did hold an online event called BlizzConline in February of this year. According to Blizzard, they may do something similar to that in early 2022 for fans.

totalgamingnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#November#Blizzconline#Event#Esports Pros#February#In Person Gatherings#Azeroth#Today#Hosts#Company#Oceans#Artists#Entertainers#Community#Blizzcon 2021#Outland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Summer Game Fest Confirms New Showcase in June, Just Before E3

The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley has announced plans for Summer Game Fest 2021. Summer Game Fest is slated to start with a “Kick Off Live” show featuring world premieres on June 10th, which is just two days before E3. The first Summer Games Fest, which kicked off last year, took place between May and August. This time, however, the event has been “condensed” due to fan feedback, Keighley told VGChronicle.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Lukewarm Reception of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Steam

Despite the large number of positive reviews from Steam users, the remaster of the Mass Effect series also received a solid portion of criticism. Fans point out Legendary Edition's localization problems and technical flaws. Yesterday marked the reelease of the long awaited remaster of the iconic Mass Effect trilogy, titled...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

BlizzCon 2021 will not be a thing, Blizzard plans for early 2022

BlizzConline was sort of fun but fans were mostly awaiting the return of BlizzCon in 2021. Well, now it looks like that is not happening. Earlier today, Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith, announced that BlizzCon is canceled for 2021 as well. According to Smith, Blizzard started discussing the possibility of BlizzCon as California's guidelines around in-person gatherings started to loosen up. But the team ultimately decided that BlizzCon wasn't possible for a second year in a row.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blizzard Will Not Be Holding A Physical BlizzCon In 2021

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a bit of a surprise announcement today as there will be no BlizzCon 2021 happening this year. At least, not in the physical sense. Those of you hoping for a return to Anaheim this year will have to wait until 2022, as the company revealed today they will not be holding an event this November due to the continued issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the country is slowly getting vaccinated, it seems the state of California isn't moving at the pace the company would like for them to actually start planning an event in a convention hall. It looks like the company will be aiming to do another BlizzConline event in 2022, but plans for that are super early so there are no more details than what we have here. You can read the statement below from Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Blizzard Announced In-Person Blizzcon This Year

It seems that fans of Blizzard Entertainment will have to wait a while before they can attend and enjoy another live Blizzcon event. The company recently announced that there will be no in-person Blizzcon event this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Blizzcon executive producer...
Video Gameshearthstonetopdecks.com

No Offline Blizzcon in 2021, But We’ll Have An Online Event Early In 2022

Sadly, offline BlizzCon has been canceled for the second year in a row. Once again, Blizzard had to make this decision early, since there’s no telling how huge in-person gatherings will look like in a few months. Planning for such a huge event has to start very early, so it makes more sense to simply not do it than to prepare it and then have to make some major last-minute changes or even cancel it right before it starts.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Premieres June 13

Microsoft and Bethesda Softworks have announced a joint E3 2021 presentation; dubbed the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. As previously reported, Microsoft acquired Bethesda in March 2021; though the deal to acquire it and parent company Zenimax Media was first announced in September of last year. Now, Microsoft have pulled...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

Borderlands 3 cross-play is on the way, but PlayStation is not included

Cross platform play is on the way to Borderlands 3, but it won't be coming to PlayStation. That's according to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, who took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that crossplay functionality is coming, but the developer has been told to remove crossplay for PlayStation by Borderlands publisher, 2K.
Video GamesPCGamesN

BlizzCon 2021 is dead, long live BlizzConline 2022

Blizzard still isn’t hosting BlizzCon this year. In-person conventions continue to be an iffy prospect around the world, and Blizzard has confirmed that there will be no BlizzCon in 2021. Instead, we’ll get another event similar in scope to BlizzConline in early 2022 that’ll be backed up with some smaller in-person gatherings.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Blizzard Won't Have BlizzCon In 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on the gaming industry. Between games being pushed back and events being canceled or changed entirely, it's safe to say that the past year has looked very different for a lot of communities. Blizzard ultimately decided that BlizzCon won't be coming in 2021 for the same reasons.
Video Gamesblizzardwatch.com

If you want World of Warcraft to be a better game, don’t be a jerk

It’s often tempting to forget that MMOs are full of other people. That Draenei riding around on a store mount? That’s a person. That Night Elf who used a paid character boost so they could be level 58 for Burning Crusade Classic? That’s also a person. The Horde Rogue you just stomped into the dirt in the Blasted Lands? The Alliance Paladin who’s been trying to kill the Wyvern Master in the Crossroads? These are all people.
Video GamesPolygon

Warcraft 2 is getting a remake in this fan-made mod

We wouldn’t have the sprawling world of Warcraft if it weren’t for the original real-time strategy games. One studio, made up of diehard fans, is making a brand new take on Warcraft 2 called Chronicles of the Second War. This project isn’t just a 1:1 recreation, but a reinterpretation with tons of new content.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Bust a Groove to Bus Simulator 21's PS4 Multiplayer Trailer

As was the case with its PlayStation 4 predecessor, Bus Simulator 21 will be playable entirely in four-player co-op when it launches later this year. “In the co-operative multiplayer mode, up to four players will be able to manage their company, plan their routes, buy new buses for their fleet, and travel together on their own lines as a team,” the press release explains.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Game Informer Streams Are Now On Twitch

It's official! Game Informer livestreams are happening exclusively on Twitch. That’s right, Game Informer is going all-in with our livestreams to have more opportunities to engage, entertain, and hang out - with you! Point your bookmarks right here! First, let’s handle the biggest question: Will you still be able to get all the content at other places like YouTube?